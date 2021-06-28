Partly Cloudy icon
Local News

One dead, suspect wanted after weekend shooting in Martinsville

Incident being investigated as a homicide

Samantha Smith
, Digital Content Producer

Tags: 
Martinsville
,
Southside
,
Crime
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – One person is dead and officers are searching for the suspect after a shooting in Martinsville over the weekend, according to the Martinsville Police Department.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday when dispatchers received a call about two people fighting and shots fired at Maplewood Apartments.

When officers arrived, they said they found the victim dead behind the apartment building.

Police said they believe the victim and the suspect knew each other. According to officers, the victim did not live at Maplewood Apartments and it’s unclear if the suspect lives at the complex.

Authorities are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.

