First responders spend hours fighting house fire in Altavista Sunday

ALTAVISTA, Va – A fire at a home on Avondale Drive in Altavista took multiple agencies hours to extinguish on Sunday.

The Altavista Fire Company says it first arrived to the home after reports of a structure fire early in the afternoon.

Crews say the fire seemed to have started in the basement of the home, but also spread upstairs.

It took more than three hours for crews to put out the fire.

Crews from Evington Volunteer Fire Department, Hurt Volunteer Fire Department, Campbell County Public Safety Department, and the Altavista Police Department also helped respond to the call.

Altavista Fire Company says the residents of the home were there when the fire started, but were able to make it out before it spread.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.