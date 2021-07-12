VMI female cadets coming forward with claims of sexual assault, misogyny on campus

LEXINGTON, Va. – After a year of investigations and historical changes at Virginia Military Institute, there are still former and current cadets coming forward with shocking claims. On Monday, the Washington Post published an article about what women cadets have faced at the school.

“Derision, misogyny, sexual assault: VMI women face attacks on campus and online,” written by Washington Post reporter Ian Shapira, shares over a dozen female cadets’ current and former experiences at the school.

“One woman said she was raped in January in the barracks where women and men live side by side and she did not feel comfortable alerting VMI police or school officials because she mostly feared retribution from male cadets and as I say in the article, a reflexive defense of the perpetrator as a ‘good guy,’” said Shapira.

Ad

According to Shapira’s article, cadets at VMI must abide by a strict honor code where sexual contact on campus between cadets is forbidden. But according to the article, sexual assault is prevalent and it’s inadequately addressed.

“It’s a school that takes an immense amount of pride about what it considers its honorable student body. I think this article was trying to shine a light on what goes on behind that marketing, behind that advertisement,” said Shapira.

10 News reached out to VMI for comment on the claims in this article, but we have not heard back.

VMI did release a statement to the Washington Post, which was shared in the article, saying:

“All reports of sexual assault and harassment are handled by VMI with the utmost urgency, in accordance with federally-approved policy, and in the best interest of the cadet who makes the report.”

Click here to read the full Washington Post article.