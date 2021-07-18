6 people, one pet displaced after house fire in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Four adults, two children and a pet have been displaced after a house fire in Northwest Roanoke on Sunday, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

At about 10:04 a.m., the fire department was called to the 1800 block of Staunton Avenue NW for the report of a house fire. Crews arrived to find smoke and fire coming from the 1800 block of Hanover Avenue NW, about a block over.

Authorities say the fire happened after a truck caught on fire and rolled into the house. Luckily, no one was hurt in the fire.

According to the fire department, there is heavy smoke damage to the interior of the house and slight damage to the house next door.

The American Red Cross is assisting the people who were displaced and the fire remains under investigation.