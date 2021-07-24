Dick’s Sporting Goods sponsors local team for the Commonwealth Games

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Virginia Commonwealth Games are back on this year with at least seven different sporting events set to happen at Liberty University in Lynchburg.

One sports shop is making sure kids can get in the game. Dick’s Sporting Goods is sponsoring three teams to make sure they have everything they need to compete, that includes a Lynchburg travel basketball team.

Coaches told us if it wasn’t for the support, the kids might not have had a chance to play this weekend.

“It’s really exciting for the team here in Lynchburg, but more exciting for the kids. They get a chance to do something that will be a lifetime memory for them. We’re just hoping that they bring home the gold,” said Dick’s Sporting Goods Community Marketing Manager Brent DiGiacomo.

The team had their first game Friday at two and will play throughout the rest of the weekend.