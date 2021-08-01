COVID-19 relief fund to pay for school supplies and meals for students in Grayson County

COVID-19 relief aid will pay for school supplies and meals in Grayson County

INDEPENDENCE, Va. – Grayson County parents can worry about their pockets a little less this school year thanks to COVID-19 financial assistance.

COVID-19 relief funds will pay for all school supplies for students along with all breakfast and lunch meals for students in grades K through 12.

Grayson County Schools Superintendent Kelly Wilmore said the region’s poverty continues to grow especially after the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, the aid will help hundreds of families.

“We have some families of four, five or more having to pay for two meals a day for 180 days,” he said. “That’s a lot of money.”

The aid is also paying for meals and transportation for students this past summer.