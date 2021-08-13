Lynchburg veterans group honors D-Day veteran who died at 96

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Monument Terrace Troop Rally honored D-Day veteran Bill Sisk Friday, during their weekly event.

The Lynchburg native was just 17 years old when he landed on Utah Beach during World War II. Sisk then returned to the Hill City to graduate from E.C. Glass High School.

Sisk also used to participate in the weekly troop rallies.

This week, he died in his sleep at the age of 96.

“[Sisk] spoke to me in a humble way, in a sense that I knew what he was going through. I loved him. He was like my World War II dad. I loved this guy because he was the real deal,” said Steve Bozeman, organizer of the Monument Terrace Troop Rally.

Visitation is scheduled for Monday at 11 a.m. at Saint John’s Episcopal Church in Lynchburg, followed by the funeral service at noon.