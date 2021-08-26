Roanoke Police Dept. launches traffic safety initiative after driver ticketed for going 52mph in school zone

ROANOKE, Va. – Traditional schooling has seemed like a distant memory due to so many changes brought on by the pandemic. As the new school year begins with a more traditional feel, law enforcement is reminding drivers of school zone and bus safety laws.

On Tuesday, the Roanoke Police Department posted about a driver who was ticketed for driving 52mph in a 15mph school zone.

We know it's the start of the school year, but this is something we all should have learned a long time ago -- 🚨 SLOW... Posted by Roanoke Police Department - VA on Tuesday, August 24, 2021

“We have car riders, bus riders, we have people who walk through the crosswalks,” stated Roanoke Police Captain Andrew Pulley, Jr. “So, paying attention to those signs keeps our children safe.”

Roanoke Police has partnered with state police for what they call “targeted enforcement.” The effort is to keep kids and drivers safe.

You may notice officers at bus stops, crosswalks leading to schools and even on school grounds.

While this initiative is for the first week of classes, Roanoke Police plan to consistently have a presence at these locations.