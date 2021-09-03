Lynchburg elementary school receives $5,000 from new Burlington Store

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg school is getting thousands of dollars to better learning opportunities for students in the classroom.

Heritage Elementary School will get $5,000 in new supplies for each teacher’s classroom.

The donation comes from Burlington stores, which recently opened a new location in the Hill City, and its partnership with the non-profit, AdoptAClassroom.org.

The principal says teachers will use the money to support students in areas including reading, math science and social studies.

“Heritage Elementary School faculty and staff are very excited to receive this donation of $5,000,” Principal Sharon Anderson says.

AdoptAClassroom.org has helped raise $57 million to support nearly six million students across the U.S.