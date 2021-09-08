An inside look at Carilion Children’s new pediatric center at Tanglewood Mall

Carilion Children's new pediatrics center at Tanglewood Mall opening on Oct. 4

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – More options for pediatric care are coming to Roanoke County in early October.

10 News got an inside look at Carilion Children’s new pediatric center that’s opening at Tanglewood Mall.

Individual practices are starting to move into the nearly 80,000 square foot space ahead of the grand opening on Oct. 6.

The facility was designed to feature several green initiatives while also serving as a pediatrics hub for families.

“For a long time we’ve had an identity crisis here, people would say ‘Where’s Carilion Children?’ Now, it’s clearly visible the other thing it will offer with the consolidated space. There will be a lot more collaboration,” said Dr. Donald Kees, Carilion Clinic interim pediatrics chair.

This project is also part of the overhaul of Tanglewood Mall, which includes several new restaurants like Chili’s, Blaze Pizza and Panda Express.