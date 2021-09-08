Jury trial begins for parents of toddler killed at Lake Moomaw

COVINGTON, Va. – The parents of a 2-year-old boy are facing four charges in connection with the death of their child at an Alleghany County campground in June 2020.

The jury trial for Benjamin Jacobsen and Carrie Jacobsen, both from Port Republic, Virginia, started Wednesday morning in Alleghany County.

On June 19, 2020, authorities arrived at the Morris Hill Campground near Lake Moomaw where their 2-year-old son was pronounced dead after being shot.

Most of the morning was spent selecting jury members for the trial, which could continue through the rest of the week.

Multiple law enforcement members, first responders, and medical experts took the stand. Officials say the child found a loaded gun under an air mattress in the early morning hours and accidentally shot himself. The family was camping at the Morris Hill Campground with friends, who called 911.

Ad

First responders and law enforcement officials say they arrived and administered CPR to the child, who was going to be transported to the hospital but died on scene.

Both parents are being represented by different attorneys, who have not had witnesses take the stand yet, but say the incident was an accident and they did not intend their child to be harmed.

The couple had dozens of supporters both outside and inside the courthouse during the first day of their trial, who did not want to speak with 10 News on camera but they were wearing buttons to show support.

More witnesses from the prosecution and defense are expected to take the stand when the case continues Thursday morning.