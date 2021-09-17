Coronavirus vaccination QR codes could be a good tool for your next trip

You can now get a QR code through the Virginia Department of Health to show proof of your COVID-19 vaccination status.

ROANOKE, Va. – QR codes are now available for Virginians to show proof of their coronavirus vaccination.

Though the new tool is getting mixed reviews, it may be helpful for travel.

The next time you take a trip, you may need to pack more than just your belongings.

Virginia is now one of five states that offers a QR code to show your COVID-19 vaccination status.

Brad Boettcher with the Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport said it could be a good tool to use, especially in November.

“There are a lot of destinations, New York being a big one,” Boettcher said. “With our non-stop to La Guardia coming back to November, that if people do have vaccination status they are going to want to download that QR code so they can be verified to get into food and shows in New York City.”

Boettcher said he finds it to be a little safer as it may be harder to make a fake code.

“It’s going to be very hard to counterfeit,” he said. “There have been lots of cases of counterfeit covid vaccination cards being confiscated. So I think this is a little bit more secure since it’s uploaded on the state database.”

To access the QR code go to the state’s vaccination website.

After you submit your name and birthdate you will receive a verification code and then your QR code will appear.

For businesses and employers to verify, they have to download the SMART Health Verifier app.

In one scan, the person’s name, type of vaccine and date it was administered will pop up.

Though some people like the convenient option, others on our 10 News Facebook page are worried it’s an invasion of privacy of their medical records.