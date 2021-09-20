Roanoke nonprofit adds extra lockers, showers for the homeless at its facilities

A local nonprofit is adding more showers and lockers after seeing an uptick in homelessness in Roanoke.

A local nonprofit is adding more showers and lockers after seeing an uptick in homelessness in Roanoke.

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke nonprofit is adding more showers and lockers after noticing a local homeless population uptick.

The Least of These Ministries opened up a second shower Monday and it’s cutting down the wait time in half.

In just two hours, a dozen people were able to clean up and head out the door.

Over a month ago, 18 lockers were added to the side of the building to allow the people to store their belongings.

But with all of them filled, the nonprofit plans to install another 24 lockers.

“Makes me realize that our homeless population hasn’t gone anywhere,” The Least of These Ministries Founder Dawn Sandoval said. “If anything it’s increased due to covid, job losses and things like that. We are just identifying needs and meeting them as we can.”

The new set of lockers will be installed by the end of the week.

Ad

Showers and laundry services are available Monday, Wednesday and Friday starting at 1:30 p.m.

Sandoval said they are in need of blankets, juice boxes and canned goods.

Any donations will be accepted at their building on Luck Avenue from 1:30 p.m to 4:00 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.