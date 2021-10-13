Holiday season prompting increase in demand for mental health services

As Lynchburg police take on an overwhelming number of mental health-related calls, local experts are helping them prepare.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – As Lynchburg police take on an overwhelming amount of mental health-related calls, local experts are helping them prepare.

Since 2014, Horizon Behavioral Health says it’s trained more than 600 officers and people in the community to handle these kinds of situations.

Experts say the demand for mental health services grows every year during the holiday season. However, despite the increase in the need for help, the number of people getting hurt during a crisis is going down.

“It is so important,” CIT Coordinator Debra Jefferson says. “We really focus on de-escalation skills to really help people and give them education on mental health, what are the signs and symptoms that you may see.”

For those in need of help, call 434-477-5000 or 434- 522-8191 after hours.