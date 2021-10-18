36-year-old Charlotte County man dies in Kings Highway crash

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. – A 36-year-old Drakes Branch man died Friday morning after a single-vehicle crash along Kings Highway, according to Virginia State Police.

At 12:39 a.m., police responded to a crash on Kings Highway at the Route 15 North exit ramp after they said a 2011 Nissan Frontier was going west attempted to take the exit but failed to make the exit ramp and instead ran off the road and hit a tree.

The driver, Jarrett Tharpe died at the scene and was not wearing a seat belt, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.