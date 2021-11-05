Lynchburg police officer returns stolen goods to local business

Thanks to the quick actions of a Lynchburg police officer, a small business can keep its doors open.

Lynchburg police said Officer Garrett Waterman responded to a break-in at Culture Connect on Wards Rd.

When he showed up, he found a window had been smashed out and a significant amount of merchandise, including dozens of high-dollar shoes, were missing.

With the help of security footage, Officer Waterman was able to name the possible thieves believed to be heading to Greensboro, North Carolina.

Officer Waterman called several shoe stores in the Greensboro area and asked them to call if they saw the suspects.

Police said a store in a Greensboro mall called Officer Waterman saying three people came in, trying to sell more than 50 pairs of shoes.

Greensboro Police were able to arrest the group in connection to the burglary and Officer Waterman was able to get the shoes back to Culture Connect Owner, Tevin Franklin.

Franklin says the stolen shoes were the majority of his inventory and he wouldn’t have been able to keep running the business without getting them back.