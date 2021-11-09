Elliston man facing charges from Capitol Riots appears in court

An Elliston man charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots is looking to dismiss two charges.

WASHINGTON – An Elliston man arrested and charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol appeared virtually in court Tuesday.

According to court documents, a grand jury indicted Jeremy Groseclose faces six charges:

Civil disorder

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building

Groseclose was initially arrested at his home in eastern Montgomery County on Feb. 25 on four federal charges: obstruction of law enforcement, obstruction of Congress, knowingly entering a restricted building and violent entry on Capitol grounds.

During a hearing Tuesday, his attorneys discussed potentially filing a motion to dismiss one of his charges.

Over the next several months, attorneys will discuss whether his case will go to trial.

His next appearance is set for January.

