President Biden’s approval rating lowers just over a year since he was elected

Pres. Joe Biden's approval rating drops to a new low just over a year since he was elected.

As Democrats work toward unity after losing key races in Virginia last week, eyes are now also shifting on how to improve President Joe Biden’s approval rating.

“There are a number of things that have prompted President Biden’s approval ratings to really really tank and they’re below or they’re underwater now it’s below 50%,” 10 News Political Analyst Dr. Ed Lynch said.

Rising gas prices, the pullout from Afghanistan and supply chain issues are some of the key factors, according to Lynch.

“Things that have an impact on people in their everyday lives they’re seeing them not go very well. They’re seeing them they’re perceiving them to be substantially worse than they were one year ago, and rightly or wrongly, that gets blamed on the president,” Lynch said.

But the rating not only impacts Democrats on a national level. Here at home, those who typically would vote for Democrats, shifted their votes to Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin last week.

And as more major legislation for the president’s social spending plan is set to be discussed in Congress next week, Biden is continuing to push for unity in Congress, and the Democratic party.

Lynch said in order for Biden to raise his approval rating, he must appeal to more independent and moderate voters ahead of the midterm election.