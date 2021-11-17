54º
Legislators looking to pass social spending bill ahead of Christmas

The trillion dollar plan would fund several social programs

Annie Schroeder, Reporter

ROANOKE, Va. – Democrats in the Senate want to pass president Joe Biden’s social spending program before Christmas.

That’s according to Virginia Senator Tim Kaine. The house is working to approve the trillion-dollar plan this week.

Kaine says while the president’s infrastructure was a great start, the social spending bill will help back up that legislation.

“We have to have the best trained workforce and that workforce needs to have affordable child care, and affordable health care, and affordable housing, and that is what this bill will do,” Kaine said.

The bill could face several hurdles as it makes its way through both sides of the aisle and will need support from all congressional Democrats to pass.

