Dejah: 30 Days of Hope

15-year-old Dejah wants to be a tattoo artist when she grows up.

There are more than 600 children who are ready for adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2021 marks the fifth year 10 News is doing this series.

Meet Dejah!

“Some things I like to do are drawing, listening to music, chilling and stuff with my friends. I’m good at sketching, coloring, shading,” said Dejah.

The 15-year-old is very creative and wants to be a tattoo artist when she grows up.

“Some things I’d like to do in a family, I like to do everything like shopping, cooking, cleaning, listening to music,” she said.

Dejah likes to read and her favorite subject is science. She loves learning about animals and science-related subjects. Learning about how the world came to be is very interesting to Dejah. Dejah loves Mario Brothers and can do a great Mario impression.

Ad

“Some things my friends would say about me is that I’m just crazy sometimes, but I’m a good crazy. I’m funny, I’m weird, I’m very supportive.”

She likes being around animals, so a home with pets would be a great fit.

Dejah loves to laugh. She would love to find a home that enjoys humor and she can joke around with. Dejah would like her potential home to know that she is funny, artistic, sensitive and caring.

“Family means to me a person or multiple people who are being supportive to you and not being dishonest, disloyal, all the negatives, make sure it’s all positive,” said Dejah. “They say they love me, they make sure they have my back when I do fall down. They’re there to catch me.”

Dejah also is interested in being part of a family with other children. She does not hesitate to try new things.

If you have questions about Dejah or foster care/adoption, contact VDSS Division of Family Services, Juliet Baldwin, Adoption Recruitment Coordinator, at adoptioninquiries@dss.virginia.gov.

Ad

You can see more about Dejah here as part of the I Belong Project™. These videos are a project of Virginia’s Kids Belong.

To see other 30 Days of Hope stories visit us here.

We also have a list of frequently asked questions about foster care and adoption including the cost, training, etc in this link.