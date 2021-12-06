Robert E. Lee pedestal in Richmond to be removed, preserved

Before Gov. Ralph Northam leaves office, the 40-foot pedestal that once held a statue of Robert E. Lee is being removed.

Monday afternoon, a crew started preparations to remove the pedestal that will take weeks-long to finish.

The controversial 12-ton statue was removed in September as a result of the nationwide racial justice movements.

Northam said the pedestal will be preserved and put into storage.

The property is owned by the Commonwealth but is in the process of handing the deed over to the City of Richmond.

“And now the City of Richmond will be able to decide with input from the community how we can best make Monument Avenue a welcoming street,” Northam said.

The pedestal is expected to be completely removed by Dec. 31.