COVID-19 cases on the rise in the New River Valley after Thanksgiving holiday

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va – COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the New River Valley.

The Director of the New River Health District Dr. Noelle Bissell says cases are consistently rising for the first time since the delta surge earlier this year.

While most localities in the district only have a few dozen cases each, Bissell says it’s important to be vigilant as they work to learn more about the omicron variant.

“We really need to shift our thinking more toward our outcomes than our case numbers, we know the case numbers we have are not really a reliable number of cases, it’s everywhere is spreading pretty rapidly pretty readily,” Bissell said.

While there are no recorded deaths from the omicron variant, Bissell believes it will likely become the predominant variant in the coming weeks.