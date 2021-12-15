Lynchburg leaders present proposal for honoring African American history in the Hill City

Lynchburg is looking for new ways to honor the history and contributions of African Americans.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City Council asked the African American Cultural Committee to come up with new ways to honor Black history in the Hill City.

“Our goal is that the entire citizenry be educated about the contributions of African Americans here in the city of Lynchburg,” said Dr. Pat Price, a member of the committee who presented the group’s proposal to city council Tuesday.

Leaders started the process earlier this year by holding a virtual town hall.

They also released a survey on whether to permanently rename Fifth Street to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard. The form also asked for feedback on other ways to honor contributions to society.

“Some of [the responders] said there’s very little that people know about all the contributions,” said JoAnn Martin, director of community and public engagement for the city of Lynchburg.

The committee suggests keeping Fifth Street as is -- with the honorary designation of Dr. King boulevard. Members say that’s to honor Fifth Street, which was once a hub for dozens of Black-owned businesses.

A new streetscape about Dr. King could be created on the street’s memorial bridge.

The proposal also includes erecting a statue of Lynchburg’s first African American mayor, Theodore Thornhill, in the roundabout at Fifth and Federal Streets.

More history markers, artwork and statues representing the lower and working classes would be displayed throughout the hill city.

“There’s lots of people that have made significant impacts in this community that people don’t know about, and this gives an opportunity for everyone to know,” said Martin.

The committee says they do not want to tear anything down, but rather add to the city and educate people.

“Each part of our history is significant and it’s relevant. There would be no one part of history without the other parts, and so we feel like we want to tell the whole, entire story,” said Price.

That includes Lynchburg’s Confederate soldier statue.

It stands at the top of Monument Terrace, which is dedicated to veterans and those who made the supreme sacrifice serving our country.

The committee discussed the statue’s location on Court Street because it is surrounded by key buildings including circuit court, police headquarters and the Lynchburg city schools administrative building.

They suggest adding information about the soldier statue, the war and contributions by people from Lynchburg.

“There were some Black people that chose to work or serve on the Confederate side. Not all of them were there under duress, some of them voluntarily chose. So, we feel like telling the whole, entire history would be better than tearing down the history of the city of Lynchburg,” said Price.

The total plan costs about $800,000, which leaders say could be funded through grants and other means. The projects could be complete throughout the next decade.

