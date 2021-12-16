Roanoke nonprofit collecting socks for children in need

A Roanoke nonprofit is looking to give back to the community in a unique way this year.

Building Bridges Over Barriers is hosting its annual sock drive where organizers will collect socks to give to children experiencing homelessness.

Over the past five years, the nonprofit has been able to help about 1,000 children get a clean and new pair of socks ahead of Christmas.

“With the homeless children, a lot of them have socks that don’t fit or they’re worn out. So the idea is to give them a fresh bag of socks to open on Christmas day. It’s something that they really need,” said Jalen Small Building, with Bridges over Barriers.

The sock drive will last through Saturday, Dec. 18. You can also send monetary donations to the organizations cash app: $B3Movement

For more information on how to donate, you can look at the flyer below or visit Building Bridges Over Barriers website here.

