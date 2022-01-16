Remote learning possible as local schools monitoring weather past Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – While schools are closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, many have planned for the possibility of having remote learning days if the weather continues to be an issue.

“If significant snowfall causes schools to be closed for multiple days, there is the possibility we may consider virtual learning for a part of next week. Should we decide to have virtual learning, we will let parents know in advance,” according to an email to Roanoke County parents on Friday.

Nelson County Public Schools is preparing for remote learning days saying in Facebook post:

“Rest assured if there are widespread power outages that would prevent teachers and/or students from accessing the internet, a remote instructional day would not be designated. We will attempt to be very clear in our messaging next week to ensure everyone understands if the day is designated as a remote learning day.”

The Facebook post also explains guidelines for remote learning days and says assignments should be no longer than around 30 minutes per content or subject area, “Unlike our remote learning days of the past year, VDOE has allowed school divisions up to ten days this year for emergency or weather-related use. VDOE has designated these remote learning days to allow divisions to count instructional time in an effort to prevent make-up days.”

