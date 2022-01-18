Montgomery County Sheriff to serve on Virginia Parole Board

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va – Sheriff Hank Partin has been in law enforcement for decades and will now take that experience to Richmond as part of the newly-selected parole board by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

The Montgomery County Sheriff worked closely with Youngkin throughout his campaign to address issues and concerns he has about law enforcement.

“He made a commitment to law enforcement in the Commonwealth. He is going to do what needs to be done to fix some of the just traditional problems that we’ve had,” said Partin.

His new role comes as newly-elected Attorney General Jason Miyares opens an investigation into the previous board’s conduct.

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea is a former member and sent in his resignation letter before the new administration came into office.

“I think mostly what I’m looking for out of that venture is the transparency that the governor wants the parole board to have, which is not what we have had previously,” Partin said.

Partin said he will work with Youngkin to ensure the voices and priorities of Southwest Virginia get heard in Richmond.

“For so long, we’ve been used to being overlooked and that’s just the way it’s been and everybody knows that. But he, he’s not like that. He is very invested in this part of the state,” Partin said.

While serving on the board, Partin will still continue in his role as Montgomery County Sheriff.