21-year-old man dies after shooting at a South Boston apartment complex

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. – The South Boston Police Department is searching for the man they say is responsible for shooting and killing a 21-year-old man Monday morning.

At about 11 a.m., police were notified of shots fired near the Taylor Lofts Apartments on Ferry Street. When officers arrived at the complex, they found evidence that there were shots fired in the area.

Police were later alerted that 21-year-old Kendall N. Dixon, of Halifax, was brought to Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital to get treated for multiple gunshot wounds. He succumbed to his injuries while at the hospital.

Authorities believe Dixon was shot while visiting Taylor Loft Apartments.

After interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence at the scene, police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Jamal I. Brandon, of Halifax Rd., South Boston.

At this time, Brandon’s whereabouts are unknown and police are working to locate him.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Halifax County Crime Line at 434-476-8445. Callers may remain anonymous.