The Salvation Army of Roanoke kicks off new ‘Love Beyond’ campaign

ROANOKE, Va, – The Salvation Army is spreading love in a different way this Valentine’s Day.

The nonprofit launched a new campaign called, “Love Beyond.” They’re hoping the new campaign will remind people of the services they offer year-round.

“What we are really trying to educate the community with is the fact that we are here every day. We can come alongside people and help them in pretty much every single need. Whether it’s disaster, whether it’s needing a food box or utility assistance, said Captain Jamie Clay of The Salvation Army of Roanoke.

Each month, “Love Beyond” will have a new focus. The Salvation Army of Roanoke is recognizing February as “Love Beyond Violence.” Highlighting the domestic violence shelter, Turning Point.

“Obviously at Turning Point, we have a lot of domestic violence that has occurred. We’ve had a 69% increase in the need that’s been asked for through our hotline,” said Capt. Clay.

To support The Salvation Army’s mission, they’re asking for a monthly donation of $25. Which helps go towards the over 25,000 meals served each year and other services.

“’Love Beyond’ is an invitation for our community to come alongside The Salvation Army and to help those who are struggling in violence, in insecurity for food, in struggling to pay their bills and with that it goes back to the foundation of The Salvation Army where we say, ‘Above all love,’” said Capt. Clay.

To learn more about The Salvation Army’s new campaign, visit their website.