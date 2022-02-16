47º
Franklin County man pleads guilty to second-degree murder in death of 7-year-old grandson

50-year-old John Robert Ebel will be sentenced on April 28

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

John Robert Ebel (Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A Franklin County man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of his grandson, according to court documents.

This comes after 7-year-old Hunter Wayne Cumbie died two days after being admitted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital on June 30 for injuries he obtained after reportedly falling in the 1000 block of Muse Field Road.

After investigating the incident further, officers charged and arrested the child’s grandfather and caretaker, 50-year-old John Robert Ebel.

Then, on July 8, the Medical Examiner’s office ruled the boy’s death a homicide and said he died from blunt force trauma of the head.

On Tuesday, Ebel pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in his grandson’s death. He will be sentenced on April 28.

