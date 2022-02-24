‘I’m so excited to begin the next chapter of our journey together’: Rachel Lucas promoted to WSLS 10 evening anchor

For Rachel, this new role is a dream come true.

ROANOKE, Va. – With Lindsey Ward saying goodbye next month, we didn’t have to look far to find her successor.

Starting March 7, Rachel Lucas will become the new weekday evening anchor here at WSLS 10.

She’ll be anchoring WSLS 10 News at 5:30 and WSLS 10 News at 6 alongside John Carlin and WSLS 10 News at 7 with Brittny McGraw.

A Giles High School graduate, Rachel then graduated from Concord University before landing a job at WVVA in Bluefield, West Virginia.

Then, in 2013, she joined the WSLS 10 family as a reporter and the next year, was promoted to weekend anchor.

In 2019, Rachel was promoted again and joined the Virginia Today team on weekday mornings.

For her, this new role is a dream come true.

“I remember one time my dad pointed at one of the anchors and said to me, ‘That’s going to be you one day.’ Little did I know then, he was right,” wrote Rachel in a letter to WSLS Insiders. “I’m so excited to begin the next chapter of our journey together here at WSLS 10.”

One of Rachel’s favorite moments at WSLS 10 so far has been getting the chance to interview Dolly Parton back in 2018.

Along with her years of reporting and anchoring here in Roanoke, she’s also led our Find Your Money initiative, which has helped connect our viewers with more than $1.3 million.

[See pictures of Rachel throughout her time at WSLS 10]

Rachel moving to the evening anchor desk isn’t the only change happening here at WSLS 10.

