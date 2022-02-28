‘Relationships are more important than ever’: Roanoke mayor pens letter to Gov. Youngkin, plans to keep affinity with Russian sister city

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea isn’t looking to end the Star City’s relationship with its sister city of Pskov, Russia anytime soon.

In a letter sent to Richmond on Monday, Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea addressed his conversation with Gov. Glenn Youngkin about Roanoke ending its sister city relationship with the Russian city.

“I do not believe that this support necessitates dissolution of our 30-year relationship with the people of Pskov, Russia. Indeed, it is times like these that such relationships are more important than ever - as person to person, we seek understanding and peace, " wrote Lea in the letter sent to the Governor.

Since October 1992, Roanoke Valley Sister Cities has been involved in numerous humanitarian, educational and medical initiatives in Pskov, Russia.

In the wake of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Youngkin is calling for decisive action in support of Ukraine. Part of that includes Roanoke ending its sister city partnership with Pskov, Russia.

Jessie Coffman works directly with the organization’s constituents in Pskov.

“To us, it is more of a bridge to continue the relationship because it keeps channels open for possible discussions or diplomacy. So, if we were to sever that relationship we feel that would be more detrimental than keeping the relationship open,” said Coffman.

Right now, she said they’re working on re-establishing an exchange program and organizing roundtables on culture.

Below is the full text of Lea’s letter: