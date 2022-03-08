Budweiser Clydesdales staying at Hollins University until Roanoke’s St. Patrick’s Day parade

The world famous Budweiser Clydesdales are back in Roanoke ahead of the St. Patrick's Day festivities this weekend.

ROANOKE, Va. – The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are back in Roanoke ahead of St. Patrick’s Day festivities this weekend.

The gentle giants are relaxing at Hollins University ahead of their big event.

The iconic horses were scheduled to be part of the parade two years ago but it was called off because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, they’re ready to put on a show through the streets of downtown.

“They love to see us, we love to see them. So yeah, the more people out there, the better for us and the horses because the horses do like it when the people are excited and clapping and cheering for us,” said Budweiser Clydesdale handler Grant Johnson.

“This is a really well-oiled machine and everyone knows their job and anything they tackle, it goes on without a hitch. It’s incredible,” said Sherri West, the Director of Hollins University equestrian program and head riding coach.

Ad

The public is not allowed to visit, but you can watch them at the parade. It starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday in downtown Roanoke.