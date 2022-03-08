First-ever Floyd County deer tests positive for chronic wasting disease

ROANOKE, Va. – Wildlife officials are alerting people to a diseased deer killed in Floyd County this hunting season.

On Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources released its Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance results for the 2021-2022 hunting season.

In Virginia, a total of 134 deer from eleven counties have tested positive for the disease since 2009.

This incurable disease, found in deer, elk, and moose in North America, is a slow and progressive neurologic disease that ultimately results in death of the animal.The disease-causing agent is spread through the urine, feces, and saliva of infected animals.

In CWD Disease Management Area 3, which comprises Floyd, Montgomery and Pulaski Counties, of the 1,259 deer tested, two tested positive for the disease.

One in Montgomery County, and the other, in Floyd County.

A third deer, sampled by a cooperator located in DMA3, was determined to be infected with CWD; however, the location of harvest for this animal was not able to be confirmed.

Because of the new CWD detection in Floyd County, the Department of Wildlife Resources is expanding that DMA to include Carroll County.

Officials said the diseased deer found in Floyd County was about 5 miles from the 2020 Montgomery County detection, and less than 10 miles from Carroll County.

Click here to read the Department of Wildlife Resources’ 24-page 2021-2025 Chronic Wasting Disease Management Plan.