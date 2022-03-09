Expansion of White’s Travel Center in Rockbridge County to open in summer 2022

The biggest popular truck stop on the east coast is about to get a whole lot bigger.

RAPHINE, Va. – The biggest popular truck stop on the east coast is about to get a whole lot bigger.

The White’s Travel Center in Raphine is adding a new “mall-like” center.

The 27,000 square foot Mercantile Center will open late spring/early summer.

“These drivers can’t just pull into a Walmart or CVS,” said General Manager Toby Jonas. “They’ll be able to come here and get their toiletries, clothing and a good meal. We have over 900 parking spaces, so plenty of room to park. As well as fuel their trucks and take breaks. Those kinds of things.”

The expansion costs $8-$10 million.