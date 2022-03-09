Lynchburg considering library for River Ridge Mall

A library may soon come to River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg.

City leaders met last Tuesday night to talk about two options.

The first would keep the library on Memorial Avenue, downtown and open a new one in the mall.

On the other hand, the second option would keep the library on Memorial Avenue with the library in the mall replacing the one downtown.

If the library opens inside the mall, it would be built across the way from the movie theater.

City leaders are waiting to hear from people before making a decision.