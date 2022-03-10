Roanoke mom who lost son to gun violence ‘fed up’ after another deadly shooting in the same apartment complex

10 News spoke with a woman who lost her son last summer at the same Roanoke apartment complex that someone was shot and killed at on Tuesday afternoon.

ROANOKE, Va. – Brandy Hensley said she’s lived a nightmare for the last eight months.

“It’s been the worst experience of my life to lose a child,” said Hensley.

Roanoke City Police say someone shot and killed her son, 21-year-old Brandon Hensley, in Northwest Roanoke on July 1, 2021, at The Cove at Peter’s Creek apartment complex.

“He was walking out to start his car and he got shot,” said Hensley.

It was a nightmare she was forced to relive on Tuesday when another man was shot and killed at the same apartment complex.

“It’s the worst feeling in the world,” said Hensley. “I feel broken. I feel empty inside.”

Roanoke City Police say 31-year-old Jonathan Woodall-Gainey was shot and killed Tuesday just before 5 p.m. Investigators say he was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Fast-forward 24 hours and police responded to another shooting, this time near the Pancake House along Williamson Road.

Police say someone shot a man there Wednesday evening, but he is expected to recover.

No arrests have been made in either case.

“The violence is out of control,” said Hensley.

Hensley, a Roanoke native who now lives in Virginia Beach, says she doesn’t recognize the place she once called home.

“I’m very fed up. It’s sad,” said Hensley. “It used to not be like that.”

Months later and Hensley is still searching for answers and justice.

“Why won’t these people come forward so we can get some help?” asked Hensley. “Not only for mine but for the rest of the kids out here getting hurt. They need justice too.”