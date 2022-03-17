Worldwide donations raise more than $10,000 to reopen historic Wytheville restaurant after fire

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – We’ll soon learn when a Wytheville restaurant will reopen after a fire last fall.

In October, a fire forced the 1776 Log House Restaurant to close.

At first, the restaurant’s owners announced that the restaurant would remain closed due to the damage caused by the fire.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of The Log House due to a fire that occurred Tuesday evening. We... Posted by 1776 Log House Restaurant on Wednesday, October 13, 2021

However, a few days later, after talking with the owners, nonprofit Downtown Wytheville announced the creation of a fund to help the restaurant reopen.

To see one of our most iconic businesses on fire and burning rapidly just 48 hours ago was a shock to everyone in our... Posted by Downtown Wytheville on Thursday, October 14, 2021

When 10 News talked with Downtown Wytheville Vice President Shane Terry in November, he said that $2,300 was raised in just two days.

The fund has since been completed and a check for $11,182 was presented to the restaurant’s owners.

In Downtown Wytheville’s post on Thursday morning about the check, the organization wrote, “we want to say thank you to those who contributed to this fund from literally all over the world It was great hearing all of the stories we heard throughout the process.”

It also mentioned that a reopening date will be announced soon.

As soon as we know, we’ll let you know!