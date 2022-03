The Forest Fire Department responded to a house fire.

The department posted about the fire on Facebook Saturday morning around 8:30 a.m.

Five trucks responded to the scene and found a home 75% involved with fire. The flames were also creeping toward nearby brush.

No injuries were reported, but the Red Cross is assisting the family.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department assisted in putting out the fire.