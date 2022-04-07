Gleaning for the World holds first-ever Day of Giving

The organization is known for helping others.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A local group known for serving others all around the world is asking for help Wednesday.

Gleaning for the World is hosting its first Day of Giving to try and raise money on behalf of the organization to help them prepare for the next disaster.

People living in Lynchburg have 12 hours to help reach a $100,000 goal.

“My spiritual gift is a gift of help,” Letitia Lowery says. “I like to help out however I can.”

Lowery has volunteered with Gleaning for about seven years. She’s raising money outside the Hill City Sam’s Club on Wards Road from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for the group that helps the world when disaster strikes.

“Jesus tells us to love our neighbors as ourselves. It’s hard to do that if your neighbor is in another state or country,” she says. “This is a middleman that the Lord, I feel, uses to get the help out there.”

Gleaning calls it a Day of Giving. It’s the first time they’ve asked people to donate for operational costs.

“We just want to be ready for the next thing that happens, wherever it happens,” Disaster Coordinator Roy St. John says.

When people give to Gleaning, they don’t skim for operational costs. Every penny goes toward the disaster they’re helping with.

They’re spending a lot more time in these places.

“We’re still working on the hurricanes from last year on the gulf,” he says. “We’re still working in Kentucky and Tennessee from the tornados. We’re in for the long haul.”

These funds will help them do that. Donors are matching every donation given, up to $50,000 until the end of the challenge.

Gleaning for the World is known for its work in disaster relief all across the nation, but they are also known for helping neighbors in need right here in central Virginia.

The group distributes foods, hygiene items, pet supplies and more to more than 40 partners in the region who pass them along to those needing a hand up.

Click here to donate.