‘A step in the right direction:’ Family reacts after Heather Hodges’ boyfriend indicted in her death 10 years later

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A major breakthrough in a decade-long investigation happened Thursday.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office announced Heather Hodges’ boyfriend, Paul Jordan II has been indicted in her death.

Hodges was reported missing 10 years ago.

Thursday, Crystal Songer, Hodges’ older sister, heard the news.

“It’s always been the same person. There has never been a doubt in my mind that it’s him,” she said.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has indicted Jordan on second-degree murder charges and concealing a body.

Ten years ago, when Hodges disappeared, Jordan was the one who reported her missing, according to court documents.

“I have full, full hope that they are going to get a guilty verdict,” said Songer.

Although this is a major development in the case, Hodges’ body has still not been recovered.

“It’s a step in the right direction for her having her day in court. I’ve said it all along. I’d rather swing and miss than never swing at all.”

Songer says she will continue to fight for her sister until justice is served.

“If I can advocate for anyone it’s here. And I’m going to keep doing that until I have the justice,” she said.