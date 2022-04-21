Human remains found in Roanoke County identified as missing man

Human remains found in Roanoke County earlier this month have been identified as a man who was last seen on Valentine’s Day.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Human remains found in Roanoke County earlier this month have been identified as a man who was last seen on Valentine’s Day.

Sheldon Stacey, 29, disappeared after walking out of his mother’s home on Bent Mountain on Feb. 14.

“He didn’t run. He just simply walked casually to the door and I thought ok, he needed some fresh air,” explained his mother, Somona Stacey. “I got up maybe two minutes later to check on him and he’s not out there.”

Two months later to the day, on April 14, the Roanoke County Police Department was called after a human skull and remains were found in the 7500 block of Old Mill Road.

On Thursday, the Medical Examiner confirmed that the remains found are Sheldon Stacey, who was reported missing on Feb. 16.