Remains found in Roanoke County could be connected to missing man

His mother said he was last seen on Valentine's Day

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Human remains found in Roanoke County could be connected to a man who was last seen on Valentine’s Day.

Sheldon Stacey, 29, disappeared after walking out of his mother’s home on Bent Mountain on Feb. 14.

“He didn’t run. He just simply walked casually to the door and I thought ok, he needed some fresh air,” explained his mother, Somona Stacey. “I got up maybe two minutes later to check on him and he’s not out there.”

Two months later to the day, the Roanoke County Police Department was called after a human skull and remains were found in the 7500 block of Old Mill Road.

Samona told 10 News that an officer came to her home on Friday to notify her that the remains were found with the same clothing as Sheldon on the last day he was seen.

When Cody Brooks got the call about his best friend possibly being found he was devastated.

“My heart, it sank,” Brooks said. “He was my right hand man. I was his right hand man. And we never got off the phone telling each other that we loved each other.”

Brooks knew Sheldon since they were five years old.

He said Sheldon was funny, smart, an athlete and always had a giving heart.

“He would give the shirt off his back and he would go without to make sure somebody else was with,” Brooks said.

Brooks said several people including himself and the family searched the area several times before where the remains were located.

Though the identity of the remains have not been confirmed by a medical examiner, Brooks said it would give him some closure after a two month search.

“I’m glad we got closure too,” he said. “It’s sad because he had so much potential. I never wanted this to be the outcome.”

Stacey’s mother tells 10 News she allowed investigators to take a DNA swab of her mouth to help confirm a possible match.

10 News has reached out to the Medical Examiner’s office for official confirmation on the identification of the remains. We are waiting for a response.