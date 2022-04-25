Construction delayed for Danville’s White Mill project

DANVILLE, Va. – The historical textile White Mill in Danville has been vacant for more than a decade, and it is going to stay that way a little while longer thanks to inflation.

A $62 million plan will bring 150 new apartments and commercial space to the building on Memorial Drive.

Construction was supposed to start at the beginning of the year. They have a new goal, but costs are now estimated at about $69 million.

“It’s looking more like it will be in the August timeframe,” Danville City Manager Ken Larking said. “There’s a lot of reasons behind that. Everybody is experiencing supply chain issues, construction delays. So much is happening in the world and we’re not immune to it either.”

The project is now expected to be finished by the end of 2023. The rest of the funding will go to the addition of an easement to extend the Riverwalk trail.