VMI Cadet marching for 18 hours to raise awareness for Veteran suicide prevention

LEXINGTON, Va. – Alex Wichser is a cadet at Virginia Military Institute (VMI) who will graduate on Monday, May 16.

Before walking across the stage and receiving his diploma, he will march for 18 hours around the parade grounds to raise awareness for the 18 service members/veterans that take their lives every day.

Wichser started his journey on Wednesday, May 11 at 8 p.m. With the support of other cadets and the VMI community, he will finish at 2 p.m. on Thursday.

His march is in partnership with Operation Enduring Warrior (OEW), which is a veteran-founded nonprofit whose mission is to honor, empower and motivate our nation’s wounded military and law enforcement veterans. The organization offers support through physical, mental and emotional rehabilitation.

“I wanted to finish my cadetship off with something meaningful and memorable,” said Wichser. “Also, my grandfather has been a really big motivator and driver for me.”

This is the 6th time that VMI has partnered with OEW. So far, they have raised about $55,000 for the nonprofit. Wichser aims to raise $5,000 from his march.

To help him reach his goal, click here.