Grand jury declines to proceed with criminal charges in fatal Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Va. – A grand jury has decided not to move forward with criminal charges in a fatal shooting that happened in Danville last month.

The shooting happened at Cardinal Villages Apartments in the 600 block of Edmonds Street on April 16, according to police. Authorities said 20-year-old Shafi Yassin Rasheed was shot by a 21-year-old man who has not been identified.

Authorities said that the 21-year-old man gave law enforcement his gun and cooperated with the investigation.

The Danville Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office determined charges were not warranted at the time but that the case would be turned over to a grand jury to review the incident.

On Wednesday, a grand jury was presented with evidence and video from the incident and decided to not move forward with a manslaughter indictment against the man involved in the shooting.