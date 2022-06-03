Health district to hold hepatitis A vaccination clinic for Roanoke restaurant workers

ROANOKE, Va. – A hepatitis A vaccination clinic will be available to restaurant workers in the Roanoke Valley on Monday, June 6. Vaccinations will be free of charge.

The Office of Delegate Sam Rasoul, Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, Virginia Department of Health will be hosting the clinic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It’ll be held at the Williamson Road Library in the large community room.

This comes on the heels of several reported cases of hepatitis A in the area.

On May 18, the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts alerted the public that an employee at Luigi’s Gourmet Italian Restaurant in Roanoke, located at 3301 Brambleton Ave, had been recently diagnosed with hepatitis A.

About a week later, on May 24, the health department warned of yet another case of hepatitis A, involving a restaurant worker at Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje in Roanoke.

Last year, there were four deaths reported following a hepatitis A outbreak at Famous Anthony’s in September 2021.

Hepatitis A is an inflammation of the liver caused by the hepatitis A virus and can be spread through close, person-to-person contact, sharing needles or eating food that has been contaminated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.