Fourth person dies from hepatitis A complications in connection to Famous Anthony’s outbreak

ROANOKE, Va. – A man has died from hepatitis A complications following a hepatitis A outbreak at Famous Anthony’s in September, according to attorney Bill Marler.

We’re told that Larry Vest’s wife, Dianne, died from the outbreak as well.

This comes after the Virginia Department of Health announced in September 2021 that an employee who worked at three Famous Anthony’s locations in Roanoke was diagnosed with hepatitis A. The employee had worked at 4913 Grandin Road, 6499 Williamson Road and 2221 Crystal Spring Ave.

On Oct. 15, the health department announced the first death that was associated with the outbreak. A second death was announced on Oct. 29 and a third death was reported later that day. Their identities were not disclosed.

