Partly Cloudy icon
77º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

Local News

Person dies from hepatitis A complications after Famous Anthony’s outbreak

This death is the first related to the outbreak

Samantha Smith, Senior Digital Producer

Tags: Roanoke, Health
Famous Anthony's Hepatitis A outbreak in Roanoke
Famous Anthony's Hepatitis A outbreak in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A person who was hospitalized with hepatitis A complications after a recent outbreak has died, according to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

Health officials said the patient had underlying medical conditions, and that no further information will be released in an effort to protect the patient’s privacy and out of respect for their family.

This death is the first reported in association with the recent hepatitis A outbreak.

[Woman files $500,000 lawsuit against Famous Anthony’s, claiming to be a victim of restaurant’s hepatitis A outbreak]

“My heart goes out to the family and friends of this individual,” said RCAHD health district director, Cynthia Morrow, MD, MPH. “Hepatitis A virus typically causes self-limited inflammation of the liver, however in this outbreak, we have seen a high rate of severe disease.”

As of Friday, health leaders said there are a total of 37 confirmed cases including 26 hospitalizations.

Officials are urging anyone who has been to the following Famous Anthony’s locations from Aug. 10 to 27 to seek medical attention if symptoms arise:

  • 4913 Grandin Road
  • 6499 Williamson Road
  • 2221 Crystal Spring Avenue

Symptoms can include:

  • jaundice: yellowing of the skin or the eyes
  • fever
  • fatigue
  • loss of appetite
  • nausea
  • vomiting
  • abdominal pain
  • dark urine
  • light-colored stools

Anyone with symptoms is urged to stay home from work, especially if they work in food service, health care or child care.

Hepatitis A can be prevented with a vaccine, which anyone can get at most healthcare providers and pharmacies.

The Roanoke City Health Department located at 1502 Williamson Road will offer the hepatitis A vaccine on Thursday, Oct. 21 from 4 to 6 p.m. and on Friday, Oct. 22 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. No appointment is necessary and walk-ins welcome.

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Samantha Smith joined WSLS 10’s award-winning digital team as a digital content producer in July 2018.

email