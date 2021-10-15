Person dies from hepatitis A complications after Famous Anthony’s outbreak

ROANOKE, Va. – A person who was hospitalized with hepatitis A complications after a recent outbreak has died, according to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

Health officials said the patient had underlying medical conditions, and that no further information will be released in an effort to protect the patient’s privacy and out of respect for their family.

This death is the first reported in association with the recent hepatitis A outbreak.

“My heart goes out to the family and friends of this individual,” said RCAHD health district director, Cynthia Morrow, MD, MPH. “Hepatitis A virus typically causes self-limited inflammation of the liver, however in this outbreak, we have seen a high rate of severe disease.”

As of Friday, health leaders said there are a total of 37 confirmed cases including 26 hospitalizations.

Ad

Officials are urging anyone who has been to the following Famous Anthony’s locations from Aug. 10 to 27 to seek medical attention if symptoms arise:

4913 Grandin Road

6499 Williamson Road

2221 Crystal Spring Avenue

Symptoms can include:

jaundice: yellowing of the skin or the eyes

fever

fatigue

loss of appetite

nausea

vomiting

abdominal pain

dark urine

light-colored stools

Anyone with symptoms is urged to stay home from work, especially if they work in food service, health care or child care.

Hepatitis A can be prevented with a vaccine, which anyone can get at most healthcare providers and pharmacies.

The Roanoke City Health Department located at 1502 Williamson Road will offer the hepatitis A vaccine on Thursday, Oct. 21 from 4 to 6 p.m. and on Friday, Oct. 22 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. No appointment is necessary and walk-ins welcome.