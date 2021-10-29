Third person dies from hepatitis A complications after Famous Anthony’s outbreak

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Dept. of Health announced a third person who was hospitalized due to hepatitis A complications after a recent outbreak has died.

“It is always with extreme sadness that we report the death of an individual,” said RCAHD health director, Cynthia Morrow, MD, MPH. “This heartbreaking loss of life illustrates how serious this outbreak is. Unfortunately, in this situation, we have seen many individuals experiencing severe disease, and in some cases, their symptoms have continued to progress over weeks.”

The first death associated with the outbreak was reported two weeks ago while the second death was announced Friday morning, the same say the third death was announced.

According to the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, there are currently:

Total of 49 confirmed hepatitis A cases

31 hospitalizations

Health officials said that there have been no new cases reported this week.

The last day for the incubation period was Oct. 15, and officials said all confirmed primary hepatitis A cases associated with this outbreak would have had symptoms that began on or before this date.

Hepatitis A can be prevented with a vaccine. You can get a vaccine from your primary care provider, an occupational health care clinic or the health department.

People who are at high risk for getting hepatitis A or developing serious complications from an infection are:

People who use drugs (injection or non-injection)

People experiencing unstable housing or homelessness

Men who have sexual contact with men

People who are currently or were recently incarcerated

People with chronic liver disease, including cirrhosis, hepatitis B, or hepatitis C

Officials are urging anyone who has been to the following Famous Anthony’s locations from Aug. 10 to 27 to seek medical attention if symptoms arise:

4913 Grandin Road

6499 Williamson Road

2221 Crystal Spring Avenue

Symptoms can include:

jaundice: yellowing of the skin or the eyes

fever

fatigue

loss of appetite

nausea

vomiting

abdominal pain

dark urine

light-colored stools

Anyone with symptoms is urged to stay home from work, especially if they work in food service, health care or child care.

For more information on hepatitis A, click here.