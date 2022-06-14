Montgomery County School Board using recruiting firm in superintendent search

The search continues for a new superintendent of Montgomery County Public Schools after the surprise ousting of Mark Miear in March.

The Montgomery County School Board has brought on GR Recruiting to help in its search for the division’s next superintendent. Two of the company’s associates were on hand Monday at Auburn High School for the first of four community meetings.

“We have community forums and what we call stakeholder meetings with staff, parents and community members as well as students. And we have a series of questions we ask them,” said Gloria Davis, one of the associates for GR Recruiting.

Ad

Davis said they plan to meet with 17 groups in addition to these forums. They asked many questions including what personality traits and leadership skills they want to see in their next superintendent.

“The new superintendent is here to work with the community and work with the students, so it’s critically important to make sure that the community, parents, students, and staff feel involved and part of the process,” David added.

The recruiting firm will then bring its findings to the school board. After that, they’ll take a deep look into the careers of the applicants and narrow it down to 10 or 15 finalists. So far, Davis says the community has been very involved and invested in the search.

“They’re very proud of their school district, which has come through. And they feel very strong about wanting the next leader to continue that success,” said Davis.

It’s an extensive search for the next superintendent, open to national and local candidates.